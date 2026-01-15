BSP to go it alone in all elections across country, reiterates Mayawati

LUCKNOW: Spelling out the party’s electoral strategy, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mayawati made it clear that the BSP would contest all elections across the country on its own.

While interacting with media persons on the occasion of her birthday, the BSP chief said the party would go solo in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections as well, and there should be no confusion on this issue.

On alliances, Mayawati said a positive decision could be considered in the future only if caste-based parties abandoned casteist thinking and were able to transfer upper-caste votes to the BSP.

However, she said this would take years, and until such a change happened, the BSP would not think of alliances.

Meanwhile, chaos broke out during a press conference which was being addressed by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati when a short circuit occurred in a ceiling light at the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) office in Lucknow.

Sparks were seen and the hall quickly filled with smoke here on Thursday.

Party workers present in the conference hall panicked as the situation unfolded. Security personnel immediately stepped in and used fire extinguishers to bring the situation under control.

The press conference was called off soon after.

Mayawati left the venue without cutting the cake and without taking questions from the media persons.

Earlier, the BSP chief had made a strong statement on a recent meeting of BJP’s Brahmin legislators. She said the Brahmin community did not need “bati-chokha” from anyone but wanted respect.