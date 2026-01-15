Call for anti-drone tech to counter Pakistan threats

SRINAGAR: Security experts have called for strengthening counter-drone measures, including deploying anti-drone technology and activating air defence systems to ward off the recent threat of drone intrusions along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu. They are seen as Pakistan’s renewed attempt to push weapons and narcotics into Jammu and Kashmir to sustain terrorism.

Former Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, S P Vaid, told this newspaper that Pakistan is trying to deliver arms and drugs to revive terrorism in the region, where local recruitment has almost stopped. The army on Tuesday evening fired at drones at two locations close to the LoC in Rajouri, forcing them to return to Pakistan.

Earlier, on Sunday, five drone intrusions were reported in the border districts of Rajouri, Poonch, and Samba in Jammu province. On the previous Friday, security forces recovered an arms consignment, including two pistols, three magazines, 16 rounds, and a grenade, dropped by a Pakistani drone in Paloora village of Ghagwal near the IB in Samba district.

According to Vaid, with local recruitment almost non-existent, the consignments of drugs and weapons are meant for overground workers (OGWs) living in border areas to resupply terrorists hiding in the forests of Jammu, including Kishtwar, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, and Kathua. “The terrorists, who are already active in the forest areas, need fresh weapons and ammunition as they might have exhausted some of their weapons and ammunition. Drones are being used to resupply them,” he said.