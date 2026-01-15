Concealing age, murder conviction before marriage amounts to mental cruelty: Jharkhand HC

RANCHI: In a significant judgment, the Jharkhand High Court has ruled that a wife concealing crucial facts such as her age and criminal background before marriage constitutes mental cruelty towards the husband.

The court, while delivering the order, stated that continuing the marital relationship is impossible under such circumstances.

Rejecting an appeal filed by a woman against the Gumla Family Court's divorce order, the division bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and AK Rai upheld the lower court's decision.

After examining the evidence on record, the bench held that the family court’s findings did not suffer from perversity. The HC stated that the lower court's verdict was neither arbitrary nor contrary to the evidence.

Emphasising that marriage is based on trust, the court held that concealing important facts at the outset amounts to mental cruelty to the spouse.

"Relationship of wife and husband is based on trust and respect for each other, and if it is broken, it is non-repairable as the trust is the foundation of marriage. Marriage is a relationship built on mutual trust, companionship and shared experiences," the court observed.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Ranthi Kumari Devi, against a divorce order passed by a family court in Gumla.

According to the plea filed in the family court by Devi's husband, Suresh Kumar Sahu, the former had concealed her real age and information related to her criminal background before their marriage in April, 2015.