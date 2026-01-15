Deadly manja snaps family’s lives on Surat flyover during Makar Sankranti

AHMEDABAD: Uttarayan, meant to fill Surat’s skies with colour and joy, turned fatal on Wednesday evening when a family of three was killed after a kite string sliced across their path on a flyover, sending them plunging nearly 70 feet to the road below.

Rehan Sheikh, 35, was riding his motorcycle with his wife Rehana Banu and their seven-year-old daughter after visiting Subhash Garden to celebrate Makar Sankranti. As they climbed the Chandrashekhar Azad Flyover, also known as Jilani Bridge, between Wade Road and Adajan, a deadly kite string suddenly snapped across their path.

Trying instinctively to pull it away with one hand, Rehan lost control of the bike. The vehicle skidded, hit the divider and, in a split second, all three were thrown off the flyover, plunging nearly 70 feet onto the road below.

An eyewitness, still shaken, described the moment. “We heard a very loud noise,” he said. “When we ran, we saw three people lying there. The father and little girl were on the road. The mother had fallen onto a rickshaw. The father and daughter were not moving at all.”

The child and her father died on the spot. Rehana Banu, critically injured and barely conscious, was rushed by locals to hospital. “With everyone’s help, we took them to Smeemar Hospital,” the eyewitness added. “There, two were declared dead. The woman’s condition was very serious, she died on Thursday.”