Eco concerns mount as preparations begin for Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Preparations are underway for the upcoming Maa Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra, the 280-kilometre pilgrimage in Uttarakhand, with authorities placing special emphasis this year on the carrying capacity of the route. Officials are moving beyond routine crowd control measures and are focusing on environmental sustainability and the risks posed by natural disasters during the 19-day trek through high-altitude bugyals, or alpine meadows.

The yatra, regarded as one of Asia’s most difficult religious journeys, draws lakhs of devotees, but scientists have raised concerns about its impact on the fragile Himalayan ecosystem and the geological stability of the region. Dr MPS Bisht, former Director of the Uttarakhand Space Applications Centre and a senior geologist who has undertaken the yatra for nearly four decades, highlighted the sensitivity of the terrain.

“I have always been deeply concerned about the sensitivity of the Himalayas, its ecosystem, and its geological limits,” Dr. Bisht told this newspaper. He warned that the soil quality in the bugyal regions is deteriorating rapidly and that a large influx of pilgrims could worsen the damage.

Scientists have also pointed to historical disasters in the area. Dr. Bisht recalled a major natural calamity in the 9th century near Jura Gali and Roopkund that is believed to have claimed around 600 lives. “Considering the high-altitude nature of this region, preparations based on these possibilities are absolutely essential,” he said.

Taking note of these concerns, the government has directed Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar and the Superintendent of Police to prioritise an assessment of the yatra’s carrying capacity. The district administration is preparing a detailed report to determine the maximum number of pilgrims that can be allowed, based on past experiences and the steady rise in the number of devotees.

Tourism Secretary Dheeraj Garbyal said the yatra is scheduled to be held this year, with dates likely to be finalised in January. As the pilgrimage usually takes place during the monsoon season, he stressed the need to complete all safety-related preparations well in advance.

Historian and author Jai Singh Rawat underlined the cultural importance of the bi-decadal event, which links the Kumaon and Garhwal regions. “This grand and difficult religious journey, held every 12 years, holds special importance for devotees. Maa Nanda is considered the consort of Lord Shiva, and this yatra is recognized as the journey to send Maa Nanda to her in-laws' home,” Rawat said.

Officials said the aim is to ensure that the sacred pilgrimage continues in a safe manner without causing long-term harm to the ecologically sensitive Himalayan region.