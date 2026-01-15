ED moves Jharkhand HC seeking CBI probe into FIR against its officers in water supply scam case

RANCHI: Hours after Jharkhand Police entered its premises to investigate an FIR lodged against its officers by a water supply scam accused, alleging that he was assaulted during questioning, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) approached the Jharkhand High Court challenging the police action and seeking a CBI inquiry into the matter.
After West Bengal, a fresh confrontation has erupted between the Enforcement Directorate and the state police in Jharkhand.
“A criminal writ has been filed by ED in the Jharkhand High Court for quashing of the entire FIR lodged against its officers by Santosh Kumar and, in the alternative, for handing over the entire matter to the CBI,” said advocate Prashant Pallav. The matter is listed for hearing on Friday, he added.
Notably, Santosh Kumar, a resident of Upper Chutia in Ranchi, has levelled sensational allegations against ED Assistant Director (II) Prateek and his assistant Shubham, accusing them of allegedly assaulting him, fracturing his skull and destroying evidence after summoning him to their office.
Following Santosh Kumar’s complaint, the police registered case number 05/2026 at the Airport Police Station and initiated an investigation into the matter.
Earlier in the morning, a team of Ranchi Police reached the ED office on Airport Road on Thursday with a large contingent of officers. The police allegedly investigated and questioned ED officials throughout the day and left the office in the evening.
In between, CISF personnel were called in and stood guard outside while police personnel remained inside the ED premises.
Previously too, the two agencies have clashed over illegal mining and the Sahibganj toll tender case.
The state government has even prepared a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for questioning by central agencies, which the ED rejected, citing it as a violation of the powers granted to it by Parliament.
The latest controversy stems from a complaint filed by Santosh Kumar. According to him, after being injured, he was taken to Sadar Hospital, where he received six stitches on his head. He alleged that he was also threatened at the hospital and told not to inform the doctor of the real reason for his injuries.
Upon being brought back to the ED office, the complainant claimed that his bloodstained T shirt was forcibly removed and replaced with a new one. He was allegedly forced to sign an “incident report” without being allowed to read it.
He further alleged that officials threatened to send his wife and children to jail if he informed the media, the police or a lawyer about the incident.
Meanwhile, the ED has registered strong displeasure with Jharkhand Police headquarters over Ranchi Police reaching the agency’s office at 6 am, citing it as irregular conduct and unnecessary high handedness with an intent to harass.
Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi also reacted strongly against the conduct of the state government, warning that they would not let Jharkhand become Bengal.
“Significant evidence exists regarding corruption cases involving thousands of crores of rupees linked to the police and administration. There are fears that attempts may be made to tamper with or destroy this crucial evidence under the guise of police action,” Marandi posted on X.
“In Jharkhand, false cases have been filed against the ED in the past, and JMM Congress workers have even attempted to attack ED officials,” he added.
Marandi further said, “Hemant ji, listen carefully... we will not let Jharkhand become another Bengal. You will surely be punished for your corruption.”
Leaders of the ruling alliance, however, termed it a routine act, saying that the law was taking its own course.