ED moves Jharkhand HC seeking CBI probe into FIR against its officers in water supply scam case

RANCHI: Hours after Jharkhand Police entered its premises to investigate an FIR lodged against its officers by a water supply scam accused, alleging that he was assaulted during questioning, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) approached the Jharkhand High Court challenging the police action and seeking a CBI inquiry into the matter.

After West Bengal, a fresh confrontation has erupted between the Enforcement Directorate and the state police in Jharkhand.

“A criminal writ has been filed by ED in the Jharkhand High Court for quashing of the entire FIR lodged against its officers by Santosh Kumar and, in the alternative, for handing over the entire matter to the CBI,” said advocate Prashant Pallav. The matter is listed for hearing on Friday, he added.

Notably, Santosh Kumar, a resident of Upper Chutia in Ranchi, has levelled sensational allegations against ED Assistant Director (II) Prateek and his assistant Shubham, accusing them of allegedly assaulting him, fracturing his skull and destroying evidence after summoning him to their office.

Following Santosh Kumar’s complaint, the police registered case number 05/2026 at the Airport Police Station and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Earlier in the morning, a team of Ranchi Police reached the ED office on Airport Road on Thursday with a large contingent of officers. The police allegedly investigated and questioned ED officials throughout the day and left the office in the evening.

In between, CISF personnel were called in and stood guard outside while police personnel remained inside the ED premises.

Previously too, the two agencies have clashed over illegal mining and the Sahibganj toll tender case.

The state government has even prepared a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for questioning by central agencies, which the ED rejected, citing it as a violation of the powers granted to it by Parliament.