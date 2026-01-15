ED–Jharkhand police face-off intensifies as Ranchi cops reach agency office over assault complaint

RANCHI: After West Bengal, a fresh confrontation has erupted between the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and state police in Jharkhand.
Amid the ongoing investigation into the water supply scam, a team of Ranchi police reached the ED office on Airport Road on the morning of January 15 with a large contingent of officers. The police are probing allegations made by Santosh Kumar, an accused in the scam, that he was assaulted during questioning by ED officials.
Santosh Kumar, a resident of Upper Chutia in Ranchi, has levelled allegations against ED Assistant Director (II) Prateek and his assistant Shubham, accusing them of assaulting him, fracturing his skull and destroying evidence after summoning him to their office. Following his complaint, the police registered Case No. 05/2026 at the Airport Police Station and initiated an investigation.
This legal and administrative tussle between the ED and the state police is not new. Earlier, the two agencies had clashed over illegal mining and the Sahibganj toll tender case.
The state government had even prepared a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for questioning by central agencies, which the ED rejected, citing it as a violation of the powers granted to it by Parliament.
According to Kumar, after being injured, he was taken to Sadar Hospital, where he received six stitches on his head. He alleged that he was also threatened at the hospital and told not to reveal the real cause of his injuries to doctors.
On being brought back to the ED office, Kumar claimed that his blood-stained T-shirt was forcibly removed and replaced with a new one, and that he was made to sign an “incident report” without being allowed to read it. He further alleged that officials threatened to send his wife and children to jail if he informed the media, police or a lawyer about the incident.
While the ED is investigating the role of high-profile individuals in the scam, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the police are now probing the conduct of ED officials.
Meanwhile, the ED has registered strong displeasure with Jharkhand police headquarters over the Ranchi police reaching its office at 6 am, calling it irregular conduct and unnecessary high-handedness with the intent to harass.
Leader of Opposition, Babulal Marandi, reacted strongly against the state government’s conduct, warning that Jharkhand would not be allowed to “become Bengal”.
“Significant evidence exists regarding corruption cases involving thousands of crores of rupees linked to the police and administration. There are fears that attempts may be made to tamper with or destroy this crucial evidence under the guise of police action,” Marandi posted on X.
He added that in Jharkhand, false cases had been filed against the ED in the past and that JMM-Congress workers had even attempted to attack ED officials. Such incidents, he said, were aimed at obstructing the independent and impartial functioning of investigative agencies.
“Hemant ji, listen carefully, we will not let Jharkhand become another Bengal. You will surely be punished for your corruption,” Marandi stated.
Congress leaders, however, termed the episode routine, saying that the law was taking its own course.