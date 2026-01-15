ED–Jharkhand police face-off intensifies as Ranchi cops reach agency office over assault complaint

RANCHI: After West Bengal, a fresh confrontation has erupted between the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and state police in Jharkhand.

Amid the ongoing investigation into the water supply scam, a team of Ranchi police reached the ED office on Airport Road on the morning of January 15 with a large contingent of officers. The police are probing allegations made by Santosh Kumar, an accused in the scam, that he was assaulted during questioning by ED officials.

Santosh Kumar, a resident of Upper Chutia in Ranchi, has levelled allegations against ED Assistant Director (II) Prateek and his assistant Shubham, accusing them of assaulting him, fracturing his skull and destroying evidence after summoning him to their office. Following his complaint, the police registered Case No. 05/2026 at the Airport Police Station and initiated an investigation.

This legal and administrative tussle between the ED and the state police is not new. Earlier, the two agencies had clashed over illegal mining and the Sahibganj toll tender case.

The state government had even prepared a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for questioning by central agencies, which the ED rejected, citing it as a violation of the powers granted to it by Parliament.

According to Kumar, after being injured, he was taken to Sadar Hospital, where he received six stitches on his head. He alleged that he was also threatened at the hospital and told not to reveal the real cause of his injuries to doctors.

On being brought back to the ED office, Kumar claimed that his blood-stained T-shirt was forcibly removed and replaced with a new one, and that he was made to sign an “incident report” without being allowed to read it. He further alleged that officials threatened to send his wife and children to jail if he informed the media, police or a lawyer about the incident.