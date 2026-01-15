First batch of J&K students likely to return from Iran on Jan 16 amid evacuation advisory

SRINAGAR: Amid escalating uncertainty in Iran, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association said the first batch of students from the Union Territory studying there is likely to return from Friday, subject to clearance from Iranian authorities, following India’s advisory asking its citizens to leave the country.

Indian citizens, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists, have been advised to leave Iran using available modes of transport, including commercial flights.

“We have spoken to numerous Indian students including students from Kashmir, studying in Shiraz, Arak, TUMS, and Shaheed Beheshti University in Iran. Many of them have already booked their tickets and are expected to arrive from tomorrow onwards, subject to the evolving situation and clearance from the Iranian government,” said J&K Students Association national convenor Nasir Khuehami.

Iran has reopened its airspace after temporarily closing it amid concerns about possible military action from the US.

Khuehami said self-arranged departures are not feasible for many students due to serious security risks, logistical challenges, and limited access to reliable transport and communication.

Thousands of students from across the country including 2000 from Jammu and Kashmir are currently stranded in Iran amid the present volatile situation.

It has triggered fear and anxiety with anguished parents desperately worried about their children’s safety.

According to Khuehami, nearly 2,000 Kashmiri students currently enrolled in medical universities across different provinces of Iran remain dependent on local hostels, university infrastructure, public transportation, and essential civic services, making them particularly vulnerable amid the ongoing civil unrest.

He alleged that the prevailing situation has left many students feeling unsafe, exposed, and effectively stranded.