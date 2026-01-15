Holding flames back from Valley of Flowers

DEHRADUN: In Uttarakhand, the scene borders on the surreal: a fragile line of human resolve pitched against nature’s own fury. In emerald valleys and high alpine meadows, a race against time is unfolding as firefighters and forest workers struggle to hold back a raging inferno, striving to keep its advancing flames from breaching the sanctum of the Valley of Flowers, where rare blooms and ancient ecosystems cling to a brief, luminous season of life.

The fire, first detected on January 9, is affecting roughly 15 hectares of forest above 3,500 metres. Satellite imagery shows flames on the hills opposite the protected park, though the core Valley of Flowers remains secure. Two fast-flowing rivers, the Yamuna-Gangotri and Pushpavati, are acting as natural firebreaks, keeping the probability of the fire reaching the park “zero”, officials said.

Efforts on the ground have been hampered by steep inclines, rock faces, and falling debris. Forest teams reached the Hamwanti Second Beat after building temporary river crossings, but the harsh terrain forced them to retreat. “This is a challenging area to access,” the officials said.

The state government has escalated the response. Aerial surveys have assessed water-bombing options. Disaster Management Secretary VK Suman said that the state government sought help from the Indian Air Force.

For now, nature’s delicate floral jewel hangs in the balance, watched over by those racing against time and terrain.