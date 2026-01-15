'I will kill myself': Rajasthan BLO threatens suicide over pressure 'to delete Muslim votes'

A BLO in Rajasthan has allegedly threatened to kill himself due to the pressure on him to delete Muslim votes in seats BJP won with thin margins.

Kirti Kumar, a BLO, in Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal assembly constituency, says he is being threatened and pushed beyond capacity to look into BJP’s objections seeking the deletion of 470 voters – nearly 40 percent of his booth – from the draft electoral rolls published after the Special Intensive Revision. He alleged these requests target Muslim voters and that he had already verified all these voters, according to News Laundry.

The report pointed out that at least three BLOs have died in Rajasthan amid allegations about work pressure and the way the SIR was conducted, from app glitches to inadequate training.

In a video clip which has went viral on social media, he was heard shouting over a phone call, “I will visit the collector’s office and will kill myself there."

In the clip on social media, Kumar can be heard telling BJP councillor Suresh Saini over the phone: “Maybe I should remove voters from the entire basti, that can help you as well as Maharaj win the election comfortably.”

"Maharaj" refers to BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya who won in the 2023 assembly elections from Hawa Mahal, a Muslim-majority constituency, by a margin of just 974 votes. Acharya, the chief priest of Jaipur’s Dakshinmukhiji Balaji Temple, has since drawn repeated controversy over actions and remarks ostensibly targeting Muslims, the report said.