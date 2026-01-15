Indian-origin New Jersey woman arrested, charged with murdering her two young sons

NEW YORK: US authorities have arrested and charged a 35-year old Indian-origin woman in New Jersey with murdering her two young children.

Investigation has revealed that Priyatharsini Natarajan of Hillsborough, New Jersey, caused the death of her two children on Tuesday.

Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said in a statement Wednesday that on January 13 at approximately 6:45 pm, an individual, believed to be the children's father, made a 911 call to law enforcement.

The caller said that after arriving home from work, he found his two boys, aged 5 and 7, unconscious and that “his wife did something to them.” After arriving at the scene, police officers found the male caller along with the wife, identified as Natarajan.

Officers located the two deceased children within a bedroom inside the residence. Responding officers along with medical personnel initiated life saving measures which yielded negative results.

The two children were pronounced deceased at the scene. Authorities have not released the identities of the two children pending positive identification by the Medical Examiner's Office.

Natarajan was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and one count of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

She was detained by Hillsborough Police Officers and transported to the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing in the matter.

McDonald said the matter is being investigated by detectives from the Hillsborough Township Police Department along with detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit, the Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and Medical Investigators from the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

A postmortem examination is scheduled to be performed by the Northern Regional Medical Examiner's Office to positively identify the victims and determine the cause and manner of death, the statement said.