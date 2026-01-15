India’s diversity is the strength of its democracy: PM Modi at CSPOC

NEW DELHI: After formally inaugurating the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that India’s diversity has become the strength of its democracy.

He said India has proved that “democracy delivers” and that, under its democratic system, the country has shown the world how democratic institutions and processes provide stability, speed and scale to development.

The Prime Minister said democracy has delivered results in India because people remain at the centre of governance and are the top priority. “In India, democracy means last-mile delivery,” PM Modi told delegates who had arrived from across Commonwealth nations.

Speaking largely in English and occasionally switching to Hindi, he said welfare measures undertaken with a spirit of public service are ensured to reach everyone without discrimination, adding that more than 25 crore poor people have been lifted out of poverty in the past few years. “And, it shows in India that democracy delivers,” he remarked.

Recalling how doubts were raised after Independence about whether democracy could survive amid India’s vast diversity, PM Modi said, “This very diversity has become the strength of Indian democracy and now development with democracy is being widely delivered.”

“Contrary to these doubts, India has demonstrated that democratic institutions and processes provide stability, scale and speed to its development,” Modi said.

He noted that India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world, has the world’s largest digital payment system through UPI, and is the largest vaccine producer globally.

He added that India is also the second-largest steel producer, has the third-largest start-up ecosystem, the third-largest aviation market, the fourth-largest railway network and the third-largest metro rail network. It is also the largest milk producer and the second-largest rice producer.