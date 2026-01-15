KGMU probe hints at Delhi blast link

Sources said a crucial link has emerged between Dr Rameez and Dr Parvez, who joined the college for an MD course in the same year Dr Rameez began his MBBS. The two are alleged to have created a WhatsApp group named “Islamic Medicos” to organise Muslim students with the alleged objective of targeting female students for religious conversion.

The probe is being led by STF Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramesh Shukla, who earlier dismantled the Chhangur criminal network. Under his supervision, the STF is tracing the entire network of Dr Rameez, including associates, financial links and communications.

Doctors’ bodies and Hindu organisations have held protests on several occasions over the alleged conversion activities at KGMU.

Investigators have also found that while absconding, Dr Rameez stayed in hotels and at the homes of acquaintances in Delhi, Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh. Bank records indicate transactions worth several lakhs, including multiple transfers of `5 lakh to `7 lakh into the account of a young man. STF officials said the account holder will be questioned to ascertain the source and purpose of the funds.

The case surfaced after a female MD Pathology student at KGMU attempted suicide on December 17. Her father alleged that Dr Rameez trapped his daughter in a love jihad plot and pressured her to convert to Islam for marriage, even though he was already married. He also alleged that in February this year, Dr Rameez converted another Hindu woman and married her.

The victim’s father lodged complaints with the Chief Minister and the State Women’s Commission. On December 22, UP Women’s Commission Vice-Chairperson Aparna Yadav held a press conference and assured action against the accused.

