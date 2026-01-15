KGMU probe hints at Delhi blast link

LUCKNOW: The UP Special Task Force (STF), probing the alleged love jihad and forcible religious conversion case at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, has detected possible links between the case and suspects in the Delhi bomb blast, according to sources.
Dr Rameezuddin Nayak, the prime accused in the KGMU case, is suspected to have links with Dr Parvez, a co-accused and the brother of Dr Shaheen, one of the main suspects in the Delhi blast case. Based on these inputs, the STF has intensified its investigation.
As part of the investigation, the STF recently visited SN Medical College in Agra to collect complete records of junior and senior resident doctors over the last 13 years. Both Dr Rameez and Dr Parvez had studied at the same institution. The college principal, Dr Prashant Gupta, was asked to submit detailed records of all resident doctors from 2012 onwards. STF officials said these records would help build a comprehensive profile of Dr Rameez, including his contacts, activities and possible links.
Dr Rameez pursued his MBBS at SN Medical College from 2012 to 2018 and stayed in the hostel between 2013 and 2018. Despite not being selected for postgraduate studies, he continued to stay with junior students, prompting investigators to examine the extent of his interactions with them.
Sources said a crucial link has emerged between Dr Rameez and Dr Parvez, who joined the college for an MD course in the same year Dr Rameez began his MBBS. The two are alleged to have created a WhatsApp group named “Islamic Medicos” to organise Muslim students with the alleged objective of targeting female students for religious conversion.
The probe is being led by STF Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramesh Shukla, who earlier dismantled the Chhangur criminal network. Under his supervision, the STF is tracing the entire network of Dr Rameez, including associates, financial links and communications.
Doctors’ bodies and Hindu organisations have held protests on several occasions over the alleged conversion activities at KGMU.
Investigators have also found that while absconding, Dr Rameez stayed in hotels and at the homes of acquaintances in Delhi, Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh. Bank records indicate transactions worth several lakhs, including multiple transfers of `5 lakh to `7 lakh into the account of a young man. STF officials said the account holder will be questioned to ascertain the source and purpose of the funds.
The case surfaced after a female MD Pathology student at KGMU attempted suicide on December 17. Her father alleged that Dr Rameez trapped his daughter in a love jihad plot and pressured her to convert to Islam for marriage, even though he was already married. He also alleged that in February this year, Dr Rameez converted another Hindu woman and married her.
The victim’s father lodged complaints with the Chief Minister and the State Women’s Commission. On December 22, UP Women’s Commission Vice-Chairperson Aparna Yadav held a press conference and assured action against the accused.
