Pakistani prisoner in critical condition at RG Kar Hospital; jail seeks embassy intimation

KOLKATA: A Pakistani prisoner was admitted in a critical condition to the emergency ward of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday, prompting the Dum Dum Central Correctional Home (DDCCH) authorities to inform senior officials so that the Pakistan Embassy could be notified.

Suprakash Roy, superintendent of DDCCH, sent an emergency radiogram to the additional director general (ADG) and inspector general (IG) of West Bengal Correctional Services, urging them to communicate the matter to the Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi. This, he said, would enable the prisoner’s relatives to be informed and, if possible, visit him at the hospital.

The radiogram stated that a male Pakistani national, Pangam Ali Yusuf alias P Yusuf P Mohammad, son of P Mohammad and a resident of Karachi, Pakistan, had been admitted to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on January 13, 2026, as a life-saving measure on the advice of the correctional home’s medical officer. He was admitted to the Emergency Building, MMW Ward, sixth floor.

The prisoner was lodged at DDCCH in connection with Bongaon Police Station Case No. 39/12 dated January 18, 2012 (GR 133/12) under Sections 420, 468, 470 and 471 of the IPC and Section 14F of the Foreigners Act.

The radiogram requested the ADG and IG to inform the Pakistan Embassy so that the prisoner’s relatives could contact the correctional home through proper channels and visit him at the hospital at their own cost, in accordance with hospital rules.

“I won’t comment on the matter. You talk to the RG Kar Hospital authorities,” Roy told the TNIE on Thursday. He also declined to disclose details about the prisoner’s medical condition.

Attempts to contact Dr Manas Banerjee, principal of the medical college, and Dr Saptarshi Chatterjee, medical superintendent-cum-vice principal of the hospital, were unsuccessful as both were unavailable for comment.