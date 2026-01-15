‘Pocket witnesses’ racket surfaces in MP’s Mauganj; cop shifted as probe ordered into 150 cases

BHOPAL: In what will certainly sound surprising, a clutch of men from lower economic rungs, including driver, cleaner, cook, vegetable vendor and a physically challenged individual, have turned out to be “pocket or fixed” witnesses, allegedly helping the cause of a single cop in at least 150 criminal cases in Mauganj district of Madhya Pradesh between 2022 and 2024.

Ordering a probe into the complaint, backed by detailed evidence in at least 150 cases, Mauganj district Superintendent of Police Dilip Soni has attached to lines the officer concerned - Nai Garhi police station in-charge Jagdish Singh Thakur.

The detailed complaint in the matter has been filed by a local social activist Kunjbihari Thakur.

The complaint, based on the information derived from the police’s very own criminal tracking and network system (CCTNS), shows that the sub-inspector and police station in-charge Jagdish Singh Thakur’s personal driver, Amit Kushwaha, is listed as the sole or joint witness for police in around 100 cases.

The other witnesses whose names feature as police witnesses regularly in cases registered between 2022 and 2024 in Laur and Nai Garhi police stations of Mauganj district (formerly part of Rewa district), include the cop’s former cook and presently a vegetable vendor Dinesh Kushwaha, a cleaner Dara alias Ramakant Yadav, cop's former driver Rahul Vishwakarma and physically challenged Arun Tiwari.

All the concerned criminal cases which mostly pertain to cannabis smuggling, illicit liquor trade and illegal arms related offences were registered at those police stations, when Thakur was posted there.

With Thakur’s personal driver, Amit Kushwaha’s name appearing as sole witness in most of those cases, the locals describe him as a “travelling witness”, who moved with the police officer Jagdish Thakur, as he got transferred.

One of these witnesses, Dinesh Kushwaha, who earlier was a cook for the cops but presently sells vegetables, when asked by journalists about being a key witness for the police in multiple cases, said, “Though I sell vegetables, I have sometimes also cooked at the police stations. I testified as a witness in just one case about ganja. But in other cases, my signatures have been put by the police as witnesses on their own. I might have signed a maximum of three to four times, but in other cases, I have not signed. I didn’t even go to the place where the alleged crime happened, just my signatures were obtained as a witness at the police station only.”