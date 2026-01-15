Punjab CM Mann appears before Akal Takht, awaits verdict from Sikh high priests

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday appeared before acting Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj at the Akal Takht in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar, after being summoned over allegations that he had made derogatory remarks against Sikh traditions, tenets and institutions.
Mann said he had given his explanation, while Gargaj said the Chief Minister admitted that he should not have said certain things on religious affairs and assured that he would desist from making any such statements in future. The matter will now be placed before the five Sikh high priests, who will take the final decision.
Talking to the media after a 45-minute meeting with the acting Jathedar at the Akal Takht secretariat, Mann, while maintaining a sombre and respectful tone and defending his conduct, said he had given his clarification on all his statements and made it clear that a narrative was being built on social media that he was challenging the Akal Takht.
“ I have bowed before the Akal Takht. I neither have the courage nor the stature for it,” he said, adding that the video being circulated was completely doctored and edited with malicious intent. “ I have placed the facts before the Jathedar and told him that it is fake and they can get it checked by any forensic laboratory,” he said.
Accompanied by his media adviser Baltej Pannu and Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Mann said he would be informed about any future directives or decisions after the meeting of the five high priests.
“ They said they would go through the explanation and take a decision accordingly. I will abide by the verdict pronounced by the Sikh clergy. I feel in peace and contentment that the sentiments of the people have been presented before the Jathedar in the form of about 25,000 to 30,000 papers and my explanations,” he added.
Besides Gargaj, Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Baba Tek Singh Dhanaula was also present in the room where Mann appeared, carrying a suitcase containing files. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee secretary Partap Singh and a sewadar were also present.
On the issue of the allegedly missing 328 sacred saroops of the Guru Granth Sahib, Mann said the investigation was under way. “ Everything will be done in coordination with the SGPC as this matter is concerned with the religious sentiments of the Sikhs,” he said.
Later interacting with the media, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Gargaj said Mann admitted during their meeting that he should not have said certain things on the religious affairs of the Sikhs and assured him that he would desist from making any such statements in future.
He added that the explanation given by Mann on the charges of alleged religious misconduct would be taken up in the next meeting of the five Sikh high priests.
Accepting that an apostate Sikh could not be pronounced punishment from the Akal Takht, Gargaj asserted that any punishment could be in the form of a direction to the Sikh sangat. He said a forensic examination would be conducted of the viral video purportedly showing Mann.
“ I told the CM to give details of such labs and we will get the video examined,” he said.
Mann, who arrived in Amritsar on Tuesday, paid obeisance at the Golden Temple before entering the Akal Takht secretariat. Gargaj had last week summoned Mann for allegedly making comments on ‘Guru ki Golak’ (a gurdwara donation box) and indulging in “objectionable activities” with pictures of the Sikh Gurus and slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.
Gargaj had said Mann deliberately expressed an “anti Sikh mentality” and repeatedly made “objectionable comments” against the principle of “dasvand”, or tithe, a practice of donating 10 per cent of earnings to a place of worship.