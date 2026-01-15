Punjab CM Mann appears before Akal Takht, awaits verdict from Sikh high priests

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday appeared before acting Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj at the Akal Takht in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar, after being summoned over allegations that he had made derogatory remarks against Sikh traditions, tenets and institutions.

Mann said he had given his explanation, while Gargaj said the Chief Minister admitted that he should not have said certain things on religious affairs and assured that he would desist from making any such statements in future. The matter will now be placed before the five Sikh high priests, who will take the final decision.

Talking to the media after a 45-minute meeting with the acting Jathedar at the Akal Takht secretariat, Mann, while maintaining a sombre and respectful tone and defending his conduct, said he had given his clarification on all his statements and made it clear that a narrative was being built on social media that he was challenging the Akal Takht.

“ I have bowed before the Akal Takht. I neither have the courage nor the stature for it,” he said, adding that the video being circulated was completely doctored and edited with malicious intent. “ I have placed the facts before the Jathedar and told him that it is fake and they can get it checked by any forensic laboratory,” he said.

Accompanied by his media adviser Baltej Pannu and Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Mann said he would be informed about any future directives or decisions after the meeting of the five high priests.

“ They said they would go through the explanation and take a decision accordingly. I will abide by the verdict pronounced by the Sikh clergy. I feel in peace and contentment that the sentiments of the people have been presented before the Jathedar in the form of about 25,000 to 30,000 papers and my explanations,” he added.

Besides Gargaj, Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Baba Tek Singh Dhanaula was also present in the room where Mann appeared, carrying a suitcase containing files. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee secretary Partap Singh and a sewadar were also present.