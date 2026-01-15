Punjab police seized 40 kg of heroin in Amritsar, arrest four smugglers

CHANDIGARH: The Counter Intelligence wing of the Punjab Police arrested four operatives of a narcotics smuggling module in Amritsar on Thursday and seized 40 kg of heroin from their possession.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday that the arrested accused have been identified as Narinder Singh alias Nanni, Suraj, Jacob Masih and Ajay Kumar alias Ravi, all residents of Kot Isse Khan in Moga district.

Apart from the heroin haul, police teams also impounded a Toyota Corolla Altis car bearing registration number PB03AK1810 and a BMW car bearing registration number UP14CJ4646, which were being used to transport the narcotics consignment.

Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had collected the large heroin consignment on the directions of their handler, a habitual narco-smuggler, to supply it further at different locations across Punjab.

According to the police, Counter Intelligence wing had received specific information that a drug smuggling network was being operated on the directions of a habitual narco-smuggler, who is also a proclaimed offender, with the help of his associates. The information further indicated that the associates had come to Amritsar to collect a huge heroin consignment on his instructions.

“Acting swiftly, police teams laid Naka on Amritsar – Tarn-Taran Highway and intercepted Narinder Singh alias Nanni, Suraj, Jacob Masih and Ajay Kumar near DPS school, Amritsar. During their search, total 40 kgs of heroin have been recovered from their possession,” he said.

He added that further investigation is underway to trace the entire supply chain and identify both backward and forward linkages, including possible cross-border connections. In this connection, an FIR has been registered under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act at the Police Station State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar.