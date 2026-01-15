Rahul Gandhi’s attack on PM Modi over Vijay’s film 'Jana Nayagan' example of separatism, says BJP

NEW DELHI: Reacting strongly to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Vijay’s Jana Nayagan film issue where he called the denial of CBFC certification to the film as an “attack on Tamil culture”, the BJP on Wednesday dubbed the remarks “textbook example” of separatism in Indian politics.

At a media briefing at the party’s central office in New Delhi, BJP national spokesperson Dr Guru Prakash Paswan asserted the party has always stood with unwavering commitment to Tamil civilisational heritage, and took a dig at Rahul Gandhi for accusing the PM of “suppressing the voice of Tamil people”. The sensitivity shown by the PM towards Tamil language, culture and heritage over the past 11 years is “unprecedented”, Paswan said.

Highlighting how the BJP is committed towards Tamil culture, Paswan said, “The Kashi region, and the events held at the Indian Parliament, Fiji, the University of Houston, and global platform, the G20 are some of the numerous examples that show our unparalled commitment to Tamil civilisational heritage.” Paswan also urged the Congress MP to refrain from indulging in divisive politics in the name of region, language and caste, accusing him of pursuing negative politics under the guise of Tamil identity. Paswan said Rahul’s statement had no connection with reality or logic. “He has given an extremely shameful and painful statement,” Paswan said.