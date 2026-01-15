Rajasthan BLO threatens suicide over alleged pressure to delete Muslim votes

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Rajasthan has allegedly threatened to kill himself due to pressure to delete Muslim voters’ names in constituencies where the BJP won by thin margins in the last Assembly elections.

Kirti Kumar, a BLO in Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal Assembly constituency, says he is being threatened and pushed beyond his capacity to examine the BJP’s objections seeking the deletion of 470 voters—nearly 40 percent of his booth—from the draft electoral rolls published after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). He has alleged that these objections target Muslim voters and said he had already verified all of them, according to News Laundry.

In a video clip which has went viral on social media, he was heard shouting over a phone call, “I will visit the collector’s office and will kill myself there."

In the clip, Kumar can be heard telling BJP councillor Suresh Saini over the phone: “Maybe I should remove voters from the entire basti, that can help you as well as Maharaj win the election comfortably.”

“Maharaj” refers to BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya, who won the 2023 Assembly elections from Hawa Mahal, a Muslim-majority constituency, by a margin of just 974 votes. Acharya, the chief priest of Jaipur’s Dakshinmukhiji Balaji Temple, has since been repeatedly embroiled in controversy over actions and remarks that ostensibly target Muslims, the report said.

The report pointed out that at least three BLOs have died in Rajasthan amid allegations about work pressure and the way the SIR was conducted, from app glitches to inadequate training.