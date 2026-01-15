Shastri Bhawan to be vacated soon, Kartavya Bhavan 2 to house ministries

NEW DELHI: Several ministries operating from Shastri Bhawan are set to move into the newly constructed Common Central Secretariat (CCS) Building, Kartavya Bhavan 2. The Ministry of Defence and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which currently have offices in South and North Block, will also relocate to the new building at the Dr Rajendra Prasad Road–Mansingh Road junction.

Officials from the ministries have already inspected their new office spaces, and the shifting is expected to be completed by mid-February, during the interval of the Budget Session.

According to an allotment letter seen by this newspaper, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MI&B) has been allocated at least 120 rooms. The Ministry of Culture will occupy 45 rooms, while the Ministry of Law and Justice will have 110 rooms. The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has 30 rooms, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare will move into 12 rooms. The Ministry of Education has over 50 rooms.