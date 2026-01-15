Six members of family, including three children killed as fire engulfs house in Himachal's Sirmaur

CHANDIGARH: Six members of a family, including three children, were charred to death in a fire that broke out at a house in the Talagna village in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district in the wee hours of Thursday.

The family was reportedly asleep inside the house, when the fire started, around 2 am on Thursday. The blaze spread rapidly, trapping them. Only one person survived, while six others lost their lives.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. Talangna is a remote village in the Sangrah subdivision and lacks road connectivity, which hampered rescue efforts.

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Sangrah, Sunil Kayath, preliminary investigation suggested that the fire started from the 'chula (traditional hearth)'.

"Six bodies have been recovered. Two victims were from Rajgarh in Sirmaur, while four belonged to Nerva in Shimla district,"’ he said.

The intensity of the fire made identification of the bodies extremely difficult.

According to sources, the deceased have been identified as Naresh of Taproli in Rajgarh, his wife Tripta, Kavita from Kumda village in Chaupal and their three young children, Sarika, Kritika, and Kritic.