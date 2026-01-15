Srinagar Diary | Helicopter service to promote Gulmarg skiing

Helicopter services have been launched at the world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg to promote heli skiing, marking a step towards strengthening winter adventure tourism at the destination. The service aims to provide skiers with quick access to high altitude slopes of Gulmarg, including Sunshine Peak and Apharwat range, which are considered ideal for heli skiing but remain difficult to reach through conventional means, especially during winter. Tourism stakeholders believe the heli service will promote Gulmarg for high-end adventure tourism. They said heli skiing has the potential to attract international adventure enthusiasts to Gulmarg.

Uproar over profiling of mosques, Imams

The political parties and religious groups in Jammu and Kashmir have criticised the police profiling of mosques, Imams, mosque management committees and mosque-run charity wings in the Valley. “The nature and depth of information being sought goes far beyond any routine administrative requirement raising serious questions of intent , reflecting an attempt to control and regulate religious institutions through coercive means and checks,” said Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), the largest conglomerate of Muslim bodies in J&K. The NC, PDP, PC and several other political and religious organisations echoed concerns.

Over 85 govt employees sacked by Lt-Governor

Over 85 government employees have been sacked by Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha since 2021 for alleged involvement in anti-national activities by invoking Article 311(2) (c) of the constitution. Five of the employees, including a teacher and a laboratory technician, were sacked from government service on Tuesday for their alleged terror links. This comes despite the elected government questioning policy of dismissals without inquiry. After the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and bifurcation of J&K state into two UTs by the Centre on August 5, 2109, the J&K administration has gone tough against its employees in the Union Territory.