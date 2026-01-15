Uddhav claims irregularities in Maharashtra civic polls, calls it 'murder' of democracy

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday alleged irregularities in the Maharashtra civic polls, saying it was an attempt to "murder" democracy.

The former chief minister also demanded the suspension of the State Election Commissioner over alleged irregularities in the municipal corporation polls.

Voting was underway on Thursday for elections to 29 municipal corporations in the state, including Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters, Thackeray dubbed the State Election Commission (SEC) an anti-constitutional body.

He alleged collusion between the poll body and government, and demanded the suspension of SEC commissioner Dinesh Waghmare.