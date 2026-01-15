Uttarakhand farmer's suicide: Accused seek relief as High Court demands status report

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday heard petitions seeking a stay on arrests and the quashing of the FIR lodged following the suicide of Kashipur farmer Sukhwant Singh, who had accused police officials and others of foul play.

A division bench led by Justice Ashish Nathani denied immediate relief to the accused and demanded that the state government provide a detailed status report by Friday.

The court has scheduled a further hearing for the matter on Friday.

Sukhwant Singh, a resident of Kashipur, ended his life late Saturday night in a hotel room in Kathgodam, Haldwani. Before his death, Singh posted a distressing video on social media leveling serious allegations against several individuals, including police officers. Singh claimed he was defrauded of nearly four crore rupees in a land deal.

He also alleged that when he approached the police for justice, officials sided with the accused rather than helping him.

"The police, instead of acting on my complaint, resorted to intimidating and threatening me," Singh reportedly stated in his final message.