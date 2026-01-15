Wanted fugitive Mehul Choksi’s son fight legal battle to keep Rs 24 crore Mumbai flat

NEW DELHI: Rohan Choksi, son of absconding jeweller Mehul Choksi, is fighting in a high-stakes legal battle with Enforcement Directorate (ED) to save his Mumbai apartment from attachment and seizure, citing “not guilty by association”, said a senior official.

The appellate tribunal decided last week to send the case back for fresh review after Rohan Choksi appealed, citing that he is “not guilty by association”.

He gets a window to retain his home even as his father fled India and continues to evade authorities.

However, in December 2025, the highest court of Belgium rejected Mehul Choksi's appeal against India's extradition request.

It is not a simple flat. Spread across the 9th and 10th floors of the Gokul Building on Walkeshwar Road in Mumbai is valued at Rs 24 crore and it comes with six car parking spaces and an attached terrace.

Rohan Choksi has made a plea for why he is being punished for his father's alleged sins. He said that the property was originally purchased by the Mehul Choksi Family Trust way back in 1994, when Rohan was just a child and back then the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) never even existed.