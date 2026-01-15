Woman, three children found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

PATNA: A 30-year-old woman and her three minor children, aged between two and seven years, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Mamta Devi and her children Aditya (7), Ankush (5) and Kriti (2). The bodies were recovered from Chandrawara bridge under the limits of Ahiapur police station and sent to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) for postmortem examination.

The woman and her children had been missing since January 10, following which her husband, Krishna Mohan Kumar, lodged a complaint on January 12.

In his complaint, Kumar alleged that his wife and children were kidnapped and later murdered. He claimed that Mamta and the three minors were abducted for forced marriage. “I was not present in the house when the incident happened,” Kumar told the investigating officer, demanding a thorough probe.

Kumar also told police that he had received an anonymous phone call a few days earlier, during which the caller said he wanted to marry his wife. “I could not take it seriously as the man on the other side may have played mischief,” he told the police.

Speaking to press persons, Senior Superintendent of Police Kantesh Kumar Mishra said a forensic team visited the spot and collected evidence. “An FIR has been registered based on the complaint and investigation is underway."

He said those involved in the crime would not be spared. “We have formed a special investigation team to investigate the case from all angles,” he said, adding that the motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Police said the family had shifted to the locality only two months ago. Preliminary investigation revealed that Mamta married Krishna Mohan, an auto-rickshaw driver, in 2019, and the couple was living in a rented house in Ahiapur.

Meanwhile, police have detained two suspects for interrogation as the investigation continues.