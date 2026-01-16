60 J&K students, pilgrims stranded in Iran to arrive in Delhi on two midnight flights

NEW DELHI: In a major relief for anxious families, at least 60 students from Jammu and Kashmir, along with pilgrims, are returning to India from Iran on two flights scheduled to land at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport early Saturday.

National convenor of the J&K Students Association, Nasir Khuehami, said most of the Indian students currently travelling are from Kashmir and are presently at Shiraz Airport in Iran.

“They are travelling on Air Arabia flight G9 214 from Shiraz International Airport to Sharjah International Airport, followed by connecting flight G9 463 from Sharjah to IGI Airport, Delhi. The flight is scheduled to land in Delhi at 2:40 am,” he said.

Khuehami said another flight operated by Mahan Air is also bringing back Indian nationals. “A Mahan Air flight W5 071 is also operating from Tehran International Airport and is expected to arrive at IGI Airport, Delhi, at 12:10 am. All students are travelling at their own expense. A significant number of pilgrims are also travelling on these two flights,” he said.

According to Khuehami, around 50 to 60 Kashmiri students and pilgrims from Kashmir and Kargil are returning on the two flights. Nearly 2,000 students from Jammu and Kashmir are enrolled in medical and other institutions across different provinces of Iran.

Following the escalation of tensions in Iran, the Indian embassy in Iran has advised Indian citizens to leave the country. Indians in Iran, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists, have been asked to depart using available means of transport, including commercial flights.

Parents of students studying in Iran have expressed deep concern over the safety of their children and have sought immediate evacuation. On Thursday, parents visited the Divisional Commissioner’s office in Srinagar and submitted a memorandum seeking government intervention.

“From here, we are unable to call them due to absence of proper means of communication. From their side rarely a call gets connected. They are very scared saying the markets and banks are closed. They are without cash as financial transactions are not taking place. They are facing a lot of problems,” said parents of one of the students studying in Iran.

“It is a war-like situation there and we request the central government to take necessary and immediate steps for their early and safe evacuation to their native places from Iran,” they said.

The parents have urged the central government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the External Affairs Ministry and the J&K government to ensure the safe evacuation of the remaining students, similar to efforts made during last year’s Iran-Israel conflict.