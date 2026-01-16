Aya Ram, Gaya Ram politics returns as leaders switch sides to BJP ahead of Punjab polls

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, ‘Aya Ram, Gaya Ram’ politics has begun, with leaders from different political backgrounds, including four prominent figures, switching sides and joining the BJP on Friday.

This signals the saffron party’s renewed push to expand its political footprint in the state.

The move is being seen as a major political setback for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and other political parties in the state.

Those who joined the BJP include former Member of Parliament Jagmeet Singh Brar, his brother and former Kotkapura MLA Ripujit Singh Brar, Prof Onkar Singh, who served as Officer on Special Duty to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Charanjit Singh Brar.

Charanjit Singh had recently resigned from the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjiti), a breakaway faction of the SAD. Prior to this, he was with the Akali Dal.

Besides the four leaders, farmer leader Pritpal Singh—known for providing free diesel to farmers during the farmers’ movement—also joined the BJP.

Others who joined included Kulwant Singh, who had contested the Lok Sabha elections from Faridkot on a Lok Bhalai Party ticket, and Jaskaran Singh, Mehat, president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), along with several others.

The inductions took place at the BJP’s state office here in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, and senior leader Ashwani Sharma.