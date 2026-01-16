Aya Ram, Gaya Ram politics returns as leaders switch sides to BJP ahead of Punjab polls

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, ‘Aya Ram, Gaya Ram’ politics has begun, with leaders from different political backgrounds, including four prominent figures, switching sides and joining the BJP on Friday.
This signals the saffron party’s renewed push to expand its political footprint in the state.
The move is being seen as a major political setback for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and other political parties in the state.
Those who joined the BJP include former Member of Parliament Jagmeet Singh Brar, his brother and former Kotkapura MLA Ripujit Singh Brar, Prof Onkar Singh, who served as Officer on Special Duty to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Charanjit Singh Brar.
Charanjit Singh had recently resigned from the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjiti), a breakaway faction of the SAD. Prior to this, he was with the Akali Dal.
Besides the four leaders, farmer leader Pritpal Singh—known for providing free diesel to farmers during the farmers’ movement—also joined the BJP.
Others who joined included Kulwant Singh, who had contested the Lok Sabha elections from Faridkot on a Lok Bhalai Party ticket, and Jaskaran Singh, Mehat, president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), along with several others.
The inductions took place at the BJP’s state office here in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, and senior leader Ashwani Sharma.
The entry of Onkar Singh into the saffron party drew particular attention.
A former close aide of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and politically active in the Dhuri Assembly constituency, he is considered to have a strong grassroots connect.
Political observers believe the BJP may consider fielding him from Dhuri or Lambi in the assembly elections.
Jagmeet Singh Brar, who spent nearly three decades in the Congress, later joined the Trinamool Congress for a brief period. In 2019, he moved to the Shiromani Akali Dal and contested the 2022 Assembly elections from Maur Assembly constituency.
With these inductions, the saffron party appears poised to sharpen its strategy in Punjab, with a year still left for the Assembly polls.
Speaking on the occasion, Haryana CM Saini claimed that the condition of Punjab had worsened further under the AAP government compared to the period of the Congress rule.
He said the state had fallen far behind in law and order, development, and public welfare.
Saini said the sense of insecurity among the people of Punjab is steadily increasing. He claimed that the fear prevalent in 2014 continues even today, with no substantial improvement in the situation.
He asserted that only the BJP can free Punjab from this atmosphere of fear.
Highlighting the achievements of the Haryana government, Saini said that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the double-engine government is rapidly advancing development in the state.
He said thousands of crores of rupees are being spent on healthcare, benefiting a large section of the population. He added that free treatment facilities are also being provided to patients with kidney ailments.
On agriculture, he said that the Haryana government is providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all crops and vegetables, and farmers are being given per-acre incentives for not burning stubble.
Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu said that under the leadership of Modi, the Central Government is working with full dedication towards Punjab’s progress and prosperity.
He said that the PM understands Punjab’s pain, hardships, and challenges, and therefore personally takes time to deliberate on issues concerning the state.
He added that many honest leaders were ignored by the present state government, which is why they are now choosing to join the BJP to serve Punjab. He emphasized that the leaders joining the BJP have taken this decision thoughtfully, keeping Punjab’s welfare in mind.
Meanwhile, BJP State President Sunil Jakhar said that every section of society in Punjab today is concerned about security and the future of the state. He said that people are seeking strong leadership and politics with a clear vision and direction.
Jakhar asserted that, in the eyes of the public, the BJP is the only party capable of pulling Punjab out of the prevailing misgovernance.
BJP Working State President Ashwani Sharma said that leaders who aspire for peaceful governance, strong law and order, and a corruption-free administration are joining the BJP in large numbers.
He stated that the BJP is committed to building a “fear-free and corruption-free Punjab,” with a strong focus on youth employment, law and order, and economic development.