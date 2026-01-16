Bihar police to buy 50 drones by March 2026 to boost surveillance, crowd control

PATNA: Bihar Police will equip itself with modern drones to strengthen surveillance and policing across the state.

In order to further bolster the force for better policing, the state police have decided to buy 50 drones by March 2026, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) (Modernisation) Sudhanshu Kumar said on Friday.

Every district will get at least one drone, each capable of remaining airborne for 45 minutes. In addition, 10 high-quality drones will be purchased for the Special Task Force (STF) to carry out surveillance in riverine areas, Kumar said, adding that Rs 25 crore has been sanctioned for the purpose.

A high-powered committee gave its approval on January 14, he added.

“It is an ambitious plan as per which the state police will be purchasing drones. We hope to purchase drones by the end of March this year,” the ADG said, adding that police personnel will be deployed with drones after being given proper training.

Stating that drone services are being used broadly for two purposes, he said drones are deployed for maintaining law and order and crowd control, besides being used by the STF for better surveillance to check organised crime in riverine areas.

The drones that the state police plan to buy will be equipped with an ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) system, which will help in checking traffic violations.

At present, the state police have been availing drone services from private agencies, which charge the department on an hourly basis for the duration for which a drone remains airborne. Now, however, the department has decided to have its own fleet for better policing, he said.