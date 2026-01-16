BJP following a communal agenda, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav during Odisha visit

BHUBANESWAR: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Friday, targeted the BJP, accusing it of doing divisive politics by following a communal agenda.
Akhilesh Yadav, who is on a two-day visit to Odisha, said the BJP turns to communal politics whenever it feels weak or fails to fulfil the promises made in its manifesto.
Stating that the Samajwadi Party does not believe in divisive politics, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said his party wants to bring people together and practise the politics of unity.
Replying to a question on the ensuing Assembly elections in West Bengal, Yadav said the BJP will lose.
Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, is going to win the next assembly elections in West Bengal, he said.
Referring to the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at the I-PAC office in Kolkata, Yadav questioned the agency’s work.
Yadav asked why no raids by ED or Income Tax were conducted in states ruled by the BJP.
However, Yadav said there was much to learn from the BJP, noting that the party is run in a highly professional manner, backed by data-driven strategies and vast resources.
“Those who want to defeat them would have to prepare in the same way. BJP does not lack any resources because it has Odisha, which they use to strengthen themselves,” he added.
On the Samakwadi Party’s plans in Odisha, the party chief said he wants the Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak (PDA) movement to be stronger in the state, as it has a long legacy of the socialist movement.
Yadav is in Odisha to attend the programme on the holistic health summit being organised here on Saturday.