BJP following a communal agenda, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav during Odisha visit

BHUBANESWAR: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Friday, targeted the BJP, accusing it of doing divisive politics by following a communal agenda.

Akhilesh Yadav, who is on a two-day visit to Odisha, said the BJP turns to communal politics whenever it feels weak or fails to fulfil the promises made in its manifesto.

Stating that the Samajwadi Party does not believe in divisive politics, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said his party wants to bring people together and practise the politics of unity.

Replying to a question on the ensuing Assembly elections in West Bengal, Yadav said the BJP will lose.

Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, is going to win the next assembly elections in West Bengal, he said.

Referring to the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at the I-PAC office in Kolkata, Yadav questioned the agency’s work.