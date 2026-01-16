BJP will win Assam polls with thumping majority: CM Himanta Sarma

AGARTALA: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma exuded confidence that the BJP will retain power in the state in the upcoming assembly elections, likely to be held in March or April.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the Mata Tripura Sundari temple at Udaipur in Tripura's Gomati district on Thursday, Sarma said the election schedule is expected to be announced in February.

Considering the work done by the BJP government and the fact that 100 per cent of the promises made have been fulfilled, the party is well placed to return to power with a thumping majority in the 126-member Assam assembly, he said.

Asserting that the elections are being fought on the issues of development and identity, he said around 1.6 lakh youths have been provided government jobs over the past five years in a transparent manner.

Sarma also voiced concern over the infiltration of Bangladeshis in the Northeast, particularly in Assam. "Infiltration is a complex situation in the Northeast, particularly in Assam.

It is apprehended that the Muslim population will be 40 per cent of the total population in Assam after the Census. We are battling for survival," he said.

Sarma said the governments of Tripura and Assam have been taking action against the infiltration, but the West Bengal government is not working for the national cause.

"If we want to survive in the Northeast, we have to do a lot along the India-Bangladesh border. That's why the BJP staying in power in Assam and Tripura is crucial.

The saffron party's win in West Bengal polls is equally important", he said.