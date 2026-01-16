Centre calls Ladakh leaders for talks on Sixth Schedule, statehood on February 4

SRINAGAR: More than two months after the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance submitted a detailed memorandum outlining their demands, the Union Home Ministry has invited Leh and Kargil leaders for talks in Delhi on February 4 to discuss demands for Sixth Schedule status, statehood and other key issues related to Ladakh.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has convened a meeting of the High Powered Committee on Ladakh, which will be chaired by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai. The meeting is scheduled to be held at 4 pm at Kartavya Bhawan-3 in the national capital.

The High Powered Committee includes senior officials of the Home Ministry, the Lieutenant Governor of the Ladakh Union Territory, representatives of the Ladakh administration, leaders of the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, the Ladakh Member of Parliament, and the Chief Executive Councillors of the Leh and Kargil Hill Councils.

Leh Apex Body co-chairman Chering Dorjay Lakruk confirmed that the Ministry has invited them for discussions on February 4.

“We would press for the early grant of 6th Schedule status and statehood (with an Assembly) to strategically important Ladakh UT. We will stress to the Union MoS and MHA that granting 6th Schedule and statehood to Ladakh is a must to protect the fragile environment of the cold desert,” he said.