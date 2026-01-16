Delhi: Lowest minimum temp for January since 2023, mercury at 2.9°C

NEW DELHI: On Thursday, the national capital recorded the lowest minimum temperature for January since 2023 with the mercury dropping to 2.9°C. The reading was noted at the city’s primary weather station at Safdarjung.

The minimum temperature had dropped to 1.4°C on January 16, 2023, according to data.

Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 2.3°C, while the mercury at Lodhi Road settled at 3.4°C. The ridge station reported a low of 4.5°C, while Ayanagar logged 2.7°C, the data said. The minimum temp recorded at Palam was its lowest since 2010. The second lowest was recorded on January 7, 2013, when the mercury had dropped to 2.6°C.

All weather stations in the city recorded temperatures way below the normal, indicating the persistence of cold wave conditions. The city has been reeling under severe cold wave conditions for the past few days, and it is expected to persist on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold wave conditions for Friday with moderate fog at many places and dense fog at isolated areas during morning hours.