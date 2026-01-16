ED attaches Al Falah University assets, files charge sheet

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has attached the land and building of Haryana-based Al Falah University, worth about Rs 140 crore, that came under the radar of the security agencies following the November 10 Red Fort area blast, and filed a charge sheet against Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui and his charitable trust.

The 54-acres land of the university based in Dhauj area of Faridabad, its buildings including those belonging to various schools and departments apart from student hostels have been attached as part of a provisional order issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The value of these properties is Rs 139.97 crore, it said in a statement.

PTI had first reported early this week that the ED may attach these properties, owned by the Al Falah Trust, categorising them as "proceeds of crime".

The ED said a charge sheet has also been filed against Siddiqui and the Al Falah Charitable Trust before a special PMLA court located in Delhi.

The two entities have been arraigned as accused and the ED has sought their prosecution under the anti-money laundering law, officials said.