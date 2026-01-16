Elephant halts traffic near Corbett National Park to help injured herd member cross road

DEHRADUN: A rare act of inter-species empathy and intelligence was captured this week in the forests bordering Corbett National Park, where an elephant was seen deliberately stopping traffic to help an injured member of its herd cross a busy road.

The video, recorded by noted wildlife photographer Deep Rajwar along the Ramnagar–Bhandarpani route, shows a large elephant stepping into the middle of the road and trumpeting loudly, forcing vehicles on both sides to come to a halt. Shortly after, another elephant emerged from the forest, visibly limping, and slowly crossed the road.

Once the injured elephant reached the other side safely, the first elephant moved away, allowing traffic to resume as normal.

Describing the moment, Rajwar said, “At first, we couldn't understand why the elephant was stopping traffic with such loud calls. Usually, a trumpet signals danger or aggression, but this call felt different—it was like a clear warning: 'Stop, do not proceed.'”

Reflecting on the experience, he added, “This video teaches us that wildlife is just as full of emotion as humans. They hold deep compassion for their fellows. It is something we humans, who are slowly losing these values, should learn from.”

Conservationists have described the incident as a clear example of elephant social behaviour. Ranganath Pandey, a retired Deputy Director of the Uttarakhand Forest Department, said the video showed how herds protect their vulnerable members. “Elephants are extremely social and intelligent beings. In times of danger, the entire herd unites to protect calves and injured members. This video clearly shows that behavior—one large elephant securing the road first and then escorting its injured partner across,” he said.

Pandey also highlighted the animal’s cognitive strengths, saying, “Furthermore, the elephant’s memory is unparalleled; it cannot be compared to any other animal.”

Dr. Saket Badola, Director of the Corbett Tiger Reserve, said such behaviour is common among wild elephants but is rarely seen so clearly near human activity. “Wild elephants are known for their strong familial ties. Such incidents are recorded in the jungle, but they become even clearer when witnessed near human settlements,” he said. “They stand by each other to ensure family safety. A large herd moves like a single unit, and when one member is in crisis, the entire group rallies to assist.”