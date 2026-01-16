Four Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang members wanted in US for Bishnoi aide killing held by Haryana STF

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested four persons, including three members of the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang, in connection with the killing of close aides of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the United States. Four foreign-made pistols and a bullet-proof SUV were seized during the operation.
Those arrested have been identified as Raman Singh, a US green card holder, Lokesh Singh, Balraj alias Balram, and Ravinder Singh alias Ravi, all residents of Mundri village in Kaithal district. The accused, all in their late twenties, were allegedly involved in organised criminal activities in the United States, the STF said.
Raman Singh had travelled to the US in 2017 and destroyed his passport to seek asylum. He spent nine months in jail for illegal stay before being granted a green card in 2022. Investigators said he was initially associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi–Goldy Brar gang but split from it and began working for fugitive gangster Rohit Godara about six months ago.
Raman and Lokesh were arrested from Nissing in Karnal district on Saturday, while Balraj and Ravinder were nabbed from Pundri in Kaithal district on Wednesday. The STF recovered two Beretta pistols, one Zigana pistol, one 9 mm pistol, eight live cartridges, and a bullet-proof Ford Endeavour bearing a Haryana registration number. The SUV had been purchased from Delhi around 10 days ago.
“As they purchased a bullet-proof Ford Endeavour from Delhi after returning to India following a nine-year stay in the United States, it led to the arrest of Raman and Lokesh,” an STF official said.
During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to their involvement in serious organised crimes in the US, including the murder of gangster Sunil Yadav alias Goliya, a childhood friend of Lawrence Bishnoi, who was shot dead in Stockton, California, on December 23 last year. Although the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the killing, the STF said the arrested men played a role in the crime.
The STF further claimed that, acting on Rohit Godara’s instructions, the accused carried out a murderous attack on gangster Harry Boxer, an associate of the Bishnoi gang, on October 18 last year at an AKS Truck Trailer Repair Shop in Fresno, California. Raman Singh allegedly hired two Afro-American shooters, including one identified as Will, and paid them USD 7,500 to execute the attack. Raman, Balraj and Ravinder were present at the spot during the firing.
In the incident, one associate, Banwari Godara, was killed on the spot, while another sustained gunshot injuries. Investigators said the incident was part of an escalating split within the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Following the attack, Raman fled the US on October 20, flying from San Francisco to Mumbai, while Balraj and Ravinder returned to India on October 30. Sources said Raman feared retaliation from the Bishnoi gang and purchased the bullet-proof SUV and weapons for his protection. Rohit Godara had allegedly promised Rs 2 crore for the killing of Harry Boxer, of which Raman had received around Rs 27 lakh.
The STF said the accused were also actively involved in running extortion rackets for the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang and orchestrating firing incidents targeting businessmen and members of the public in Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan.
Inspector General of Haryana STF B Satheesh Balan said the case had serious national and international security implications and required close cooperation for effective prosecution, further investigation and prevention of cross-border criminal or anti-national activities.