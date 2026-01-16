Four Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang members wanted in US for Bishnoi aide killing held by Haryana STF

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested four persons, including three members of the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang, in connection with the killing of close aides of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the United States. Four foreign-made pistols and a bullet-proof SUV were seized during the operation.

Those arrested have been identified as Raman Singh, a US green card holder, Lokesh Singh, Balraj alias Balram, and Ravinder Singh alias Ravi, all residents of Mundri village in Kaithal district. The accused, all in their late twenties, were allegedly involved in organised criminal activities in the United States, the STF said.

Raman Singh had travelled to the US in 2017 and destroyed his passport to seek asylum. He spent nine months in jail for illegal stay before being granted a green card in 2022. Investigators said he was initially associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi–Goldy Brar gang but split from it and began working for fugitive gangster Rohit Godara about six months ago.

Raman and Lokesh were arrested from Nissing in Karnal district on Saturday, while Balraj and Ravinder were nabbed from Pundri in Kaithal district on Wednesday. The STF recovered two Beretta pistols, one Zigana pistol, one 9 mm pistol, eight live cartridges, and a bullet-proof Ford Endeavour bearing a Haryana registration number. The SUV had been purchased from Delhi around 10 days ago.