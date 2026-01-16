‘India’s Robinhood’ Tantya Bhil’s statue mired in corruption in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district

BHOPAL: A statue of tribal icon Tantya Bhil, revered as ‘Tantya Mama’ and often referred to as India’s Robin Hood, has landed in controversy over alleged corruption in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district.

The statue was installed and unveiled on November 15, 2025, at the Bishtan Naka intersection in Khargone town. The Khargone Nagar Palika had floated a tender worth Rs 9.90 lakh for the installation of the statue of the tribal revolutionary, who resisted British rule for seven years before being captured and executed in 1889.

According to the work order, the statue was to be made of metal or stone/marble, in line with instructions issued by the district collector. However, the nine-foot statue was allegedly made of Fibre Reinforced Polymer (FRP), a material whose market value is estimated to be under Rs 1 lakh.

The statue was unveiled at a grand ceremony marking the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda. The event was attended by former minister and BJP MLA Balkrishna Patidar and Nagar Palika Parishad president Chhaya Joshi.

Municipal records show that the Rs 9.90 lakh contract was awarded to Pinak Trading Company.

The opposition Congress has raised objections over the alleged irregularities. District Congress president Ravi Nayak submitted a complaint with documentary evidence to the authorities, accusing the Khargone Nagar Palika of violating tender conditions, misusing public funds and hurting tribal sentiments.

“If no action is taken, we will stage a protest in front of the same statue on January 16,” Nayak said.

Officials at the district collectorate said a probe has been initiated and would be completed within eight days.

Meanwhile, admitting a lapse on the contractor’s part, Chief Municipal Officer Kamla Kol said the contractor had submitted a written apology. “Notices will be issued to the employees concerned and a departmental inquiry will be initiated,” she said.