Maharashtra civic poll rout jolts Pawar cousins as BJP sweeps Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad

MUMBAI: The results of the civic body elections have delivered a major blow to uncle and nephew duo Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, who were hoping that a possible merger of their Nationalist Congress Party factions would help them emerge as a consolidated force against the BJP.

In Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations, long considered bastions of the Pawars, the BJP registered a landslide victory, raising serious questions about vote transfer and public acceptance of any reconciliation between the two NCP factions.

In Pune Municipal Corporation, the BJP won 123 of the 165 seats. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP secured 21 seats, while the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) managed only three. The Congress performed better than the Sharad Pawar faction, winning 16 seats. In Pimpri Chinchwad, the BJP again dominated with 86 seats, while the NCP won only 36. The Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde secured six seats.

The poor performance of both NCP factions continued in other civic bodies as well. In the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Ajit Pawar faction won two seats, while the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) secured just one seat. In Thane, the NCP managed only four seats despite having senior leader Jitendra Awhad in the fray.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the BJP and Shiv Sena for their civic poll victories in a social media post but made no mention of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, signalling what political observers see as the BJP beginning to distance itself from its ally.