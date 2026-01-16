Mumbai voters opted for 'development brand', says Shinde in dig at Thackerays

THANE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said the people of Mumbai have voted against those in power for 25 years and opted for "development brand", in a dig at the Thackeray cousins Raj and Uddhav.

Talking to reporters here, Shinde said a majority of the 29 municipal corporations, where elections were held on January 15, will have a mayor of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

"Our agenda was development. Some contested polls on emotional plank," Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, said in a dig at the Thackerays.

"People chose the development brand and voted against those who were in power for 25 years," he added.

The united Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, controlled the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's biggest and richest civic body, for 25 years - from 1997 to 2022.