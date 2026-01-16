NID brings Northeast craft legacy to Republic Day 'At Home' invite

AHMEDABAD: Ahead of India’s 77th Republic Day, Rashtrapati Bhavan’s prestigious ‘At Home’ invitation kit has turned into a canvas of the North-East.

Designed by the National Institute of Design (NID) in Ahmedabad, the kit brings together the handicrafts, culture, and living traditions of the eight ‘Ashtalakshmi’ states, celebrating swadeshi spirit, self-reliance, and artisan-led design.

The invitation kit was designed for the ‘At Home’ ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, held on the eve of the country’s 77th Republic Day.

Explaining the significance of the project, Ashok Mondal, Director of NID Ahmedabad, said the institute had been entrusted with the task for the third consecutive time. He described it as a moment of pride for the entire institution.

He said the project presents the traditional crafts and cultural identity of all eight North-Eastern states – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura – brought together under a single, cohesive design narrative.

He underlined that the invitation kit is the result of three months of sustained effort. During this period, the NID team held extensive discussions, carried out research, and worked closely with artisan communities across the North-East, while simultaneously being in consultation with the Rashtrapati Bhavan team.