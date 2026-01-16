No entry for non-Hindus: Banners erupt at Uttarakhand's Har Ki Pauri, citing 1916 bylaws

DEHRADUN: Highly contentious posters barring entry to non-Hindus have been prominently displayed around the sacred Har Ki Pauri ghats in the religious city of Haridwar.

The signs explicitly state: "Non-Hindus Entry Prohibited." These notices have been erected by the Shri Ganga Sabha, the organization responsible for managing the affairs of the revered site.

The posters cite the 1916 Municipal Act/Bylaws of Haridwar as the legal basis for the restriction, asserting that entry for non-Hindus is expressly forbidden in this area.

Har Ki Pauri is the spiritual heart of Haridwar, attracting thousands of devotees daily for the holy dip in the Ganga.

The Shri Ganga Sabha, founded by Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, manages the site's operations.