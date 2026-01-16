No entry for non-Hindus: Banners erupt at Uttarakhand's Har Ki Pauri, citing 1916 bylaws

DEHRADUN: Highly contentious posters barring entry to non-Hindus have been prominently displayed around the sacred Har Ki Pauri ghats in the religious city of Haridwar.
The signs explicitly state: "Non-Hindus Entry Prohibited." These notices have been erected by the Shri Ganga Sabha, the organization responsible for managing the affairs of the revered site.
The posters cite the 1916 Municipal Act/Bylaws of Haridwar as the legal basis for the restriction, asserting that entry for non-Hindus is expressly forbidden in this area.
Har Ki Pauri is the spiritual heart of Haridwar, attracting thousands of devotees daily for the holy dip in the Ganga.
The Shri Ganga Sabha, founded by Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, manages the site's operations.
Nitin Gautam, the current President of the Shri Ganga Sabha, has strongly demanded strict enforcement of this entry ban. His call is being echoed by numerous seers and Hindu organisations who argue that restricting access is crucial for maintaining religious sanctity.
"The 1916 Municipal Bylaw clearly states that no non-Hindu can enter the Har Ki Pauri area," Gautam stated emphatically. "We have repeatedly requested the administration to act on these existing provisions, but with no concrete response, we were compelled to put up these signs."
Sources indicate that the 1916 Municipal Bylaws originated from an agreement between Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and the British government, designed to preserve the religious purity and dignity of Haridwar.
According to these historical rules, non-Hindus were restricted from entering prime ghats like Har Ki Pauri and were also barred from establishing permanent residences, ensuring the city remained secure according to Sanatan traditions.
Significantly, these rules reportedly remain codified within the current Haridwar Municipal Corporation bylaws. Sadhus and local priests have long demanded the enforcement of these bylaws not only for entry but also for prohibiting commercial activities by non-Hindus in the area.