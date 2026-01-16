No negotiation on transfer of source code for IAF jets

NEW DELHI: The transfer of source code will be a non-negotiable condition in the Indian Air Force (IAF)s’ upcoming contract for 114 multi-role fighter aircraft (MRFA), sources confirmed, underlining the service’s insistence on operational flexibility and long-term self-reliance.

The procurement process is underway and is expected to reach the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) soon for approval of the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), which is the formal authorisation to initiate acquisition procedures. Sources emphasised that the new jets will be able to integrate indigenous weapons as required and maintain seamless communication with aircraft of foreign origin, ensuring full interoperability.

“The permission to integrate weapons as per force requirements will be non-negotiable,” a source said. “Similarly, connectivity with other aircraft, even if from a different manufacturer, will be mandatory.” Following DAC approval, the proposal will move to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) for final clearance.

Only then will formal contract and cost negotiations begin. The medium-category fighters are expected to complement the IAF’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) fleet and the future Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), with budget provisions for existing programmes already secured. Sources stressed that MRFA induction will not affect other projects.