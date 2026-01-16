Pink City all decked up for 19th edition of JLF

JAIPUR: The Pink City is decked up in celebration as the 19th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) opens Thursday at Jaipur’s Hotel Clarks Amer, presented by the Vedanta group. Running till January 19, the festival founded in 2006 has once again drawn writers and readers from across the world.

Festival director Namita Gokhale described JLF 2026 as one marked by “spontaneity and spunk”. “Every edition brings opinions, counter-opinions and its own magic, but the spirit remains a joyous curiosity and openness to ideas,” she said at the inauguration, attended by Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy CM Diya Kumari.

Festival director William Dalrymple recalled its modest beginnings at Diggi Palace nearly two decades ago. “The quarter-full Durbar Hall at the very first festival had barely 25 people,” he said, recounting how an influx of visitors—who had mistakenly arrived looking for Amer Fort — unexpectedly filled the hall. Calling Rajasthan “the most perfect place” to launch a literary festival, Dalrymple noted that writers from across the world, including Nobel laureates, are drawn to Jaipur not just for the city but for its deep-rooted literary culture.