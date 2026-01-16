Raipur Diary: Digital museum to be showcased on R-Day

Digital museum to be showcased on R-Day

Chhattisgarh’s tableau, depicting the nation’s first digital museum dedicated to tribal freedom fighters, will be showcased during the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The tableau is based on the Centre’s theme—‘The Mantra of Freedom-Vande Mataram.’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the digital museum at Nava Raipur on November 1 on the occasion of the silver jubilee celebrations of the formation of Chhattisgarh. The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial and Tribal Freedom Fighter Museum is dedicated to Adivasi bravehearts. People will get to see the sacrifices by tribal heroes.

Naya Raipur hosts golf tournament from Feb 3

The second edition of the Chhattisgarh Open Golf Championship, a key tournament on the Professional Golf Tour of India’s (PGTI) annual schedule, will be held from February 3 and 6 at the Fairway Golf & Lake Resort in Naya Raipur. Leading golfers from the country and abroad will compete in the PGTI’s season-opener for 2026. The tournament, with a field of 126 players, will be held in the stroke-play format consisting of four rounds of 18 holes each. The prize purse for the event this year is `1.5 crore. PGTI made its debut in Chhattisgarh last year with deputy CM Arun Sao as a driving force.

RCB to play two IPL matches in Raipur

With the return of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after 13 years in Chhattisgarh, Raipur is set to host two matches featuring defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai took to social media platform X to confirm that Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium will host two IPL matches. He said the stadium will be a temporary home venue for RCB that earlier reviewed the capital’s preparedness and logistics. Essential arrangements in Raipur for IPL matches will be expedited in the coming weeks. Raipur had hosted the last IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in 2013.

