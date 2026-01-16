SGPC condemns AAP leader Atishi’s remarks on Sikh Gurus, plans legal action

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday passed a condemnation resolution over the allegedly derogatory remarks made by former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi about the Sikh Gurus, and decided to initiate strict action against her.
The resolution was adopted during a meeting of the SGPC’s executive committee.
SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the use of derogatory language about the Sikh Gurus by an elected representative during an ongoing session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has hurt Sikh sentiments. He stated that legal action would be taken against the Aam Aadmi Party leader for displaying a “deplorable mindset”.
Meanwhile, Dhami also strongly condemned an act committed by a youth in violation of Maryada (code of conduct) in the sacred Sarovar of Sachkhand Golden Temple. He said that the Golden Temple has a sacred Maryada, and any act against this Maryada cannot be tolerated. “Such incidents hurt Sikh sentiments,” he said.
He appealed to people of all faiths to strictly observe the sacred Maryada while paying obeisance at the Golden Temple.
Besides this, the SGPC also appreciated the achievement of six students of the Nishchay Administrative Services Training Academy, run to prepare Sikh students for competitive examinations, for qualifying the preliminary PCS examination. Appreciation was also expressed for a student of the Nishchay Academy of Judicial Services, Bahadurgarh, Patiala, who cleared the Law Officer examination conducted by the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board.
Dhami said that the SGPC has consistently endeavoured to ensure that Sikh students qualify competitive examinations and reach high positions so that they can work for the welfare of society in accordance with the Guru’s blessed principles.
During the meeting, the executive committee also deliberated upon routine administrative matters related to the SGPC, Gurdwara Sahibs, the Trust Department, and various other departments.