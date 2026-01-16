SGPC condemns AAP leader Atishi’s remarks on Sikh Gurus, plans legal action

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday passed a condemnation resolution over the allegedly derogatory remarks made by former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi about the Sikh Gurus, and decided to initiate strict action against her.

The resolution was adopted during a meeting of the SGPC’s executive committee.

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the use of derogatory language about the Sikh Gurus by an elected representative during an ongoing session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has hurt Sikh sentiments. He stated that legal action would be taken against the Aam Aadmi Party leader for displaying a “deplorable mindset”.

Meanwhile, Dhami also strongly condemned an act committed by a youth in violation of Maryada (code of conduct) in the sacred Sarovar of Sachkhand Golden Temple. He said that the Golden Temple has a sacred Maryada, and any act against this Maryada cannot be tolerated. “Such incidents hurt Sikh sentiments,” he said.