Union government blocks 242 illegal betting, gambling websites

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday blocks links to 242 illegal betting and gambling websites, official sources say, continuing its crackdown on online money gaming banned last year.

“On Friday, the Government of India blocked 242 illegal betting and gambling website links. So far, more than 7,800 such websites have been taken down, with a significant increase in enforcement actions following the passage of the Online Gaming Act,” sources say.

They add that the action reflects the government’s commitment to protecting users, especially the youth, and to curbing the financial and social harm caused by illegal online betting and gambling platforms.

In August 2025, the government introduces the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which effectively bans online money gaming in India. Online money games are those in which players wager money, regardless of whether the outcome depends on luck, skill, or both. Such platforms have raised concerns due to addiction, financial losses, money laundering, and reports of suicides following heavy losses.

Then Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw says that online money gaming has caused serious harm across the country. He notes that many families have lost their savings, young people have become addicted, and in some tragic cases, financial stress linked to these games has led to suicides.