UP's KGMU intern suspended for allegedly sexually exploiting nursing student

LUCKNOW: Days after the arrest of “love jihad” accused Dr Rameezuddin Nayak, a dismissed junior doctor of King George’s Medical University (KGMU), an intern of the medical university has been arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting a nursing student on the false promise of marriage, among other charges, police said.

It may be recalled that Dr Rameezuddin Nayak was held near the Nepal border while trying to evade police action after he was booked for an alleged bid of forcible religious conversion and sexual exploitation of a fellow doctor on the promise of marriage.

The case was later handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) to unravel the alleged “love jihad” network active on the medical university campus.

However, in the context of the arrest of the intern, police said that both he and the nursing student belonged to the Muslim community, and that the woman had been pursuing nursing at a Lucknow institution.

Senior police officials said that the intern was booked on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim. The nursing student has also recorded her statement.