UP's KGMU intern suspended for allegedly sexually exploiting nursing student

LUCKNOW: Days after the arrest of “love jihad” accused Dr Rameezuddin Nayak, a dismissed junior doctor of King George’s Medical University (KGMU), an intern of the medical university has been arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting a nursing student on the false promise of marriage, among other charges, police said.
It may be recalled that Dr Rameezuddin Nayak was held near the Nepal border while trying to evade police action after he was booked for an alleged bid of forcible religious conversion and sexual exploitation of a fellow doctor on the promise of marriage.
The case was later handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) to unravel the alleged “love jihad” network active on the medical university campus.
However, in the context of the arrest of the intern, police said that both he and the nursing student belonged to the Muslim community, and that the woman had been pursuing nursing at a Lucknow institution.
Senior police officials said that the intern was booked on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim. The nursing student has also recorded her statement.
The accused, who was held on Thursday, was produced before a court and sent to jail. He has been booked under Sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means), 308 (extortion) and 319 (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The nursing student, who filed her complaint in late December last year, alleged that the intern had been sexually exploiting her for several months on the assurance of marriage.
The woman, who belongs to another district, said she came into contact with him through a common friend. She alleged that the accused befriended her and later entered into a physical relationship. He used to take her to his flat in the Qaiserbagh area, she said.
She further alleged that when she urged the intern to marry her, he refused and threatened to circulate her intimate photographs on social media.
Meanwhile, the KGMU administration has suspended the intern. KGMU spokesperson Dr KK Singh said that the intern stood suspended since he stopped attending the university.
“After the case was lodged against him, he had given an application seeking leave for three days and later sought an extension. The university, however, refused, stating that he has been booked in such a case. Since he stopped coming, he was suspended,” Singh said.
Prof Singh added that KGMU would not continue his internship even if he was released on bail. “His application will be forwarded to the office of the Director General, Medical Education (DGME), which takes decisions on internship applications. The DGME may consider his fresh internship from another institution, but KGMU will not allow it.”