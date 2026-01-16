Nation

'Vote chori an anti-national act': Rahul Gandhi on erasable ink row

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday ordered a probe into complaints that the ink used during the civic polls could be erased.
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. (File photo | Express)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Election Commission over allegations that erasable ink was used during the Maharashtra civic polls, saying public trust in democracy had “collapsed”.

Sharing a media report on X, Gandhi termed “vote chori” an anti-national act and accused the Election Commission of “gaslighting citizens”.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday ordered a probe into complaints that the ink used during the civic polls could be erased. The SEC also warned of action against those “creating confusion” over the issue.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had earlier raised the allegation, accusing State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare of siding with the ruling BJP-led alliance and demanding his suspension.

Responding to the claims, Waghmare announced an inquiry and said assertions that the ink could be removed using acetone or nail polish were false. He warned that attempts to remove the ink or spread misinformation among voters would invite legal action.

Maharashtra civic polls: Voters allege ink wiped off after voting in Mumbai, BMC to probe complaints
