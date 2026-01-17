Arunachal lake accident: Body of second Kerala tourist retrieved, authorities plan barricade

GUWAHATI: The body of the second tourist from Kerala, who drowned in the frozen Sela Lake in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, was recovered on Saturday morning, the police said.

The deceased, identified as Madhav M (26), was part of a seven-member group of tourists which was visiting the frontier state. Another member of the group, identified as Binu (24), also died in the accident.

The tragedy occurred when two members of the group had entered the lake, perched at an altitude of around 13,700 feet, to save another who was drowning.

Tawang Superintendent of Police DW Thongon told The New Indian Express that the body of Madhav was retrieved by a combined team of district police, State Disaster Response Force, Indian Army, Sashastra Seema Bal and Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

“After the conduct of post-mortem examinations, the bodies were handed over to their friends and relatives. The bodies are being taken to Guwahati (more than 350 km away) by road. They will then be possibly flown to Kerala for the last rites,” Thongon said.