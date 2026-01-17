'Blow to self-proclaimed Vishwaguru's self-boastful diplomacy': Congress on US-Pak military exercise

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday took a swipe at the Modi government and said the joint training exercise by American and pakistani troops was "yet another blow to the self-proclaimed Vishwaguru's self-boastful diplomacy".

US and Pakistani troops concluded a joint training at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre in Pabbi during the exercise, 'Inspired Gambit 2026'.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary, in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "In yet another blow to the self-proclaimed Vishwaguru's self-boastful diplomacy, the US Central Command has just issued a statement saying that US and Pakistani Army soldiers have completed joint training exercises..."

In June 2025 the-then Chief of the US Central Command General Michael Kunilla had hailed Pakistan as a "phenomenal partner" in counter-terrorism, Ramesh said.